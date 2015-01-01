|
O'Neill C, Pratt D, Kilshaw M, Ward K, Kelly J, Haddock G. Clin. Psychol. Psychother. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
The relationship of self-to-self relating and suicide has received attention in explanatory models of suicide. However, exploration of specific types of self-relationships, namely feelings of inadequacy (associated with perfectionism), self-attacking and the ability to be kind and nurturing towards the self has not been examined in a suicidal population. The present study assessed the relative contribution of self-criticism to suicide probability, alongside established predictors of suicidal ideation; hopelessness, depression, defeat and entrapment. Participants completed measures of inadequacy, self-attacking, self-reassurance, defeat, entrapment, depression and hopelessness (N= 101). A correlation, regression and mediation analysis was undertaken.
Language: en
Suicide; compassion; self-attacking; Self-criticism; Self-esteem