Abstract

BACKGROUND: Physical activity is often associated with better mental health. However, there is evidence that the domain of physical activity influences the strength and direction of this association. Therefore, this study aimed to examine the associations between different domains of physical activity and depression among a large sample of adults living in the European Union.



METHODS: Cross-sectional analyses were conducted on 261,121 adults, recruited in the European Health Interview Survey (wave 2). Validated items were used to assess physical activity domains (i.e., work-related, transport-related, leisure-time aerobic, and muscle-strengthening) and depression symptom severity (8-item personal health questionnaire). Generalized linear models with Poisson regressions provided adjusted prevalence ratios (APR) of depressive symptom severity categories across the physical activity domains.



RESULTS: Compared to doing no physical activity, any physical effort at work (APR: 0.82-0.86), moderate, high, and very high levels of transport-related (APR: 0.69-0.83) and aerobic leisure-time activity (APR: 0.78-0.87), and 3 days/week of muscle-strengthening (APR: 0.93) were associated with a lower prevalence of mild depressive symptom severity. Moreover, doing any level of physical activity in any domain was mostly associated with a lower prevalence of moderate (APR: 0.43-0.80), moderate-severe (APR: 0.34-0.82), and severe (APR: 0.26-0.56) depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Favorable associations were seen between any domain (leisure-time, transport- and work-related) of physical activity and depressive symptom severity. The more severe the symptoms, the stronger the associations. Both modalities of leisure-time physical activity (aerobic and muscle-strengthening) demonstrated beneficial associations with depression, but slightly more so for aerobic physical activity.

