Abstract

Thousands of lives are lost every year due to traffic accidents worldwide, and youths are the most affected. The goal of this paper is to analyze the differences in young students' perceptions about traffic safety in school surroundings in order to help in the formulation of public policies and the development of infrastructure to make school travels safer. A questionnaire was used to obtain the perception of high school students from institutions with different urban characteristics. Data modelling with fuzzy logic and statistical analysis of variance indicated that students' perceptions are influenced by the different realities these youths are exposed to daily, such as school socioeconomic category, transport mode, urban environment and gender. Traffic engineering measures, public policies and road safety education action, inciting active mobility, can be validated and supported by these results. This road safety analysis may also be a participative alternative for locations with low data access.

