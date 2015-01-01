Abstract

Introduction. This study aimed to investigate safety climate and its structural dimensions as well as establish a relationship between safety climate and demographic variables in a power distribution company.



METHOD. This cross-sectional study included 200 workers. The safety climate questionnaire recommended by the UK Health and Safety Executive was applied containing 43 questions in 11 dimensions. Demographic information was also assessed. SPSS version 22.0 was applied to analyze the data.



RESULTS. In total, 179 workers participated in this survey. The response rate was high (89.5%). Safety climate had the highest correlation with the management commitment dimension (r = 0.754). The total score of safety climate in this company was 3.37 on a scale ranging from 1 to 5. Among safety climate factors, the highest score was for safety-related training (3.87) but work pressure had the lowest score (2.80). Among demographic variables, a significant relationship was observed between safety climate and age (r = 0.180).



CONCLUSIONS. Management as an organizational power can exert great influence on the promotion of safety climate. Moreover, adopting efficient training programs and making a balance in workload for decreasing work pressure can improve safety climate.

