Boone S, Schuler KR, Basu N, Smith PN. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
OBJECTIVE: Increased demands during the transition into college can negatively impact students' physical and mental wellness, and increase risk of suicide. A supportive campus culture that promotes social connectedness and meaningful engagement may amplify wellness and prevent suicide. This study explored whether involvement in extracurricular activities was associated with wellness and suicide ideation and non-fatal suicidal behavior through perceived social support and meaningfulness.
university students; wellbeing; suicidality; extracurricular; meaningfulness