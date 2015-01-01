Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study sought to evaluate the psychometric properties and inter-informant agreement of the Self-Injurious Thoughts and Behaviors Interview-Revised (SITBI-R) in adolescents and their parents.



METHOD: Suicidal and nonsuicidal adolescents from the community (N = 206), ages 12-19 years, were administered the SITBI-R during a lab visit. Approximately half of the adolescents' parents opted to complete a parent assessment, including the SITBI-R, on behalf of their child. Inter-rater reliability, convergent validity, and inter-informant agreement were assessed.



RESULTS: The SITBI-R exhibited overall excellent inter-rater reliability and good convergent validity in adolescents. Parent-adolescent agreement ranged from fair to poor across most outcomes, with parents tending not to report past self-injurious thoughts and behaviors endorsed by their children.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study suggests that the SITBI-R can be extended for use with adolescents. Future research should evaluate moderators and implications of parent-adolescent disagreement, particularly with regard to suicide risk.

Language: en