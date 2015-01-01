Abstract

After increasing by about one-third for nearly 2 decades, the overall US suicide rate dipped by about 2% between 2018 and 2019. However, CDC researchers reported that the improvements didn’t extend to all racial and ethnic groups.



The recent decline in the overall suicide rate marked the first decrease in more than a decade, but the encouraging trend was due entirely to a significant 2.2% decrease in suicide among White people. No other racial or ethnic group saw a statistically significant change in suicide rates. Overall, suicide rates among females decreased by 3.2% and by 1.8% among males.



Firearms remained the most common method of suicide in 2019, accounting for half of all suicide deaths. Although the rate of suicides involving firearms declined by 2.9%, the decrease was driven mostly by a reduction in firearm use by men. In the most rural areas, firearms were involved in about 60% of suicides compared with about 40% of suicides in the most urban areas. Overall, suicide declined in 5 states—Idaho, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Virginia. Hawaii and Nebraska experienced statistically significant increases in suicides. However, significant changes didn’t occur in most states.



The authors contend that a renewed emphasis on reducing suicides is needed, particularly as the US grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic and mental health effects. They support a multifaceted approach to suicide prevention ...

Language: en