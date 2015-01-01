|
Berardelli I, Innamorati M, Sarubbi S, Rogante E, Erbuto D, De Pisa E, Costanza A, Del Casale A, Pasquini M, Lester D, Pompili M. Psychopathology 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: Several features contribute to determining suicide risk. This study was designed with the aim of evaluating whether insight into illness and demoralization are involved in suicide risk (active suicidal ideation or behavior).
Suicide ideation; Demoralization; Insight; Psychiatric diagnosis; Suicide risk