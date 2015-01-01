|
Citation
|
Juri N. Lynchburg Journal of Medical Science 2021; 3(1): e29.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, University of Lynchburg)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Concussion injury occurs most frequently in those under the age of 21. This age group also has a rising suicide rate, often without a mental health diagnosis. This paper reviews current literature as it relates to suicide ideation, attempt, and death by suicide after concussion injury in the adolescent population.
Language: en