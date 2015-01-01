Abstract

PURPOSE: Concussion injury occurs most frequently in those under the age of 21. This age group also has a rising suicide rate, often without a mental health diagnosis. This paper reviews current literature as it relates to suicide ideation, attempt, and death by suicide after concussion injury in the adolescent population.



Methods: A literature review via Pubmed, focusing on the last 10 years was completed evaluating for both primary and secondary resources. Articles included the desired age group of adolescents 12-20 years old.



Discussion: Many studies have found a link between concussion injury and history of suicide ideation, attempts, and death by suicide. The estimated increased risk is up to two times higher for suicide with a concussion history. While causation cannot be determined directly, this statistical link provides a base for further research evaluating interventions to help better understand the role of mental health symptoms in concussion recovery.

