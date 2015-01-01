Abstract

OBJECTIVEs Cases of poisoning constitute a globally significant medical, social and economic problem. The annual incidence of poisoning cases in developed countries with suicidal purposes or accidental intake varies in the range of 0.02-0.93%, and it continues to increase each year. The purpose of this study is to investigate the demographic characteristics, etiology and prognosis of patients who visit emergency department due to intoxication and examine the changes in the factors of intoxication based on years.



Materials and Methods This study investigated data collected in the period of 2010-2018 in Bursa city by the Provincial Directorate of Health by using "18/C Intoxication Case Reporting Forms" on patients who visited the emergency depart- ments due to acute toxicity.



Results The most frequently encountered cause of poisoning was therapeutic medication (n=11243, 39.75%).Se- condly carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning (n = 7043, 24.90%) and thirdly food poisoning (n = 4953, 17.51%) were found. Among the factors with significant changes in frequency through the years, it was seen that poisoning by therapeutic drugs (p<0.001), poisoning by household chemicals (p<0.001), addictive subs- tance poisoning(p<0.001) and poisoning related to hydrocarbon compounds (p<0.001) increased signi- ficantly in comparison to other types of poisoning. On the other hand, there were significant decreases in comparison to other types in poisoning cases rela- ted to carbon monoxide(CO) (p<0.001), food poisoning (p<0.001), mushroom poisoning (p<0.001) and being stung / bitten by poisonous/venomous animals (p=0.003).



Conclusions While the rates of poisoning cases related to CO, food, mushrooms and poisonous/venomous animals decreased, the rates of poisoning cases related to therapeutic drugs, household chemicals, addictive substances and hydrocarbon compounds increased.



Keywords: Emergency department, Poisoning, Toxi- city





Amaç Zehirlenmeler dünya çapında önemli bir tıbbi, sosyal ve ekonomik problemdir. Gelişmiş ülkelerde intihar amaçlı ve kaza ile olan zehirlenmelerin yıllık insidansı %0.02-0.93 arasında değişmektedir ve dünyada her yıl artmaya devam etmektedir. Bu çalışmanın amacı intoksikasyon nedeniyle acil servislere başvuran has- taların demografik özellikleri, etyolojisi ve prognozunu incelemek; zehirlenme etkenlerinin yıllara göre deği- şimini araştırmaktır.



Gereç ve Yöntem 2010-2018 tarihleri arasında Bursa ilinde, akut zehir- lenme nedeniyle acil servislere başvuran ve İl Sağlık Müdürlüğünce "18/C Zehirlenme Vaka Bildirim Form- ları" kullanılarak toplanan verilerin analizi yapıldı.



Bulgular Çalışmada yer alan 28281 hastanın %56,31'i (n=15927) kadın, %43,69'u (n=12354) erkekti. En sık gözlenen zehirlenme nedeninin terapotik ilaçlara bağlı olduğu gözlenmiştir (n=11243, %39,75). İkinci sırada karbon monoksit (CO) zehirlenmesi (n=7043, %24,90) ve üçüncü sırada ise besin zehirlenmesi (n=4953, %17,51) yer almaktadır. Başvuru sıklığı yıl- lar içinde anlamlı değişim gösteren etkenler incelen-diğinde terapötik ilaçlarla zehirlenme (p<0,001), ev kimyasallarıyla zehirlenme (p<0,001), bağımlılık ya- pan madde zehirlenmesi (p<0,001) ve hidrokarbonlu bileşiklere bağlı zehirlenme (p<0,001) oranlarındaki yıllara göre değişim incelendiğinde; diğer zehirlen- me türlerine göre anlamlı artış görülmüştür. Karbon monoksit zehirlenmesi (p<0,001), besin zehirlenmesi (p<0,001), mantar zehirlenmesi (p<0,001) ve zehirli hayvan ısırma, sokma, vb. bağlı zehirlenme (p=0,003) oranlarındaki yıllara göre değişim incelendiğinde ise; diğer zehirlenme türlerine göre anlamlı azalış olduğu görülmüştür.



Sonuç Karbonmonoksid, besin, mantar ve zehirli hayvan ısır- masına bağlı zehirlenme oranları azalırken; terapötik ilaçlar, ev kimyasalları, bağımlılık yapan madde, hid- rokarbonlu bileşiklere bağlı zehirlenme oranları art- mıştır. Anahtar Kelimeler: Acil Servis, Zehirlenme, Toksisite

Language: en