Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the importance of a multidisciplinary approach by reflecting real-life data in methanol intoxication.



Materials and Methods: A total of 18 patients, treated between January 2018 and January 2020 for methanol poisoning, were included in this retrospective study. The patients were stratified as non-survivors and survivors. Systemic findings and laboratory parameters of patients during admission and follow-up in intensive care were compared.



Results: A total of 7 patients in the non-survivor group (NG) and 11 patients in the survivor group (SG) were included in the study. There was no difference between the groups in terms of age and sex. The most common findings were gastrointesti- nal symptoms (72%), followed by dyspnea (61%), and visual impairment (61%). The serum bicarbonate levels were signifi- cantly lower, whereas serum lactate, base deficit, serum creatinine, and hemodialysis durations were significantly higher in NG patients than in SG patients (p=0.035, p=0,020, p=0.027, p=0.003, and p=0.002, respectively). There was a strong correla- tion between survival and creatinine level, hypotension, dyspnea, the need for invasive mechanical ventilation, and hemo- dialysis duration (r=0.692, p=0.001; r=-0.798, p<0.001; r=-0.636, p=0.005; r=-0.892, p<0.001; r=0.721, p=0.001, respectively)

Conclusion: Despite effective management in methanol intoxication, mortality and morbidity rates were high in the sam- ple. The treatment of methanol poisoning requires a multidisciplinary approach.



Keywords: Methanol, intoxication, treatment, acidosis, antidote

