Citation
Mahoso R, Parihar SS. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2021; 26(2): 211-226.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In a world where motor vehicles are the primary means of personal transportation, accidents have become common. One of the accident modes of note are rollover accidents which in most instances deals with the roof crush scenario. In roof crush, the A-pillar structures would have failed to a certain degree if not completely. In this research ways to strengthen the roof structure, in particular the A-pillar structure are sought through the application of Polymer-Metal Hybrid materials to the A-pillar design. The Polymer-Metal Hybrid Material is designed from material selection to configuration optimisation using design parameters derived from rollover accident scenario information as well as vehicle Body-in-White manufacturing processes. The hybrid material designed was constituted of directly bonded 43% glass filled polyamide 6/6 and dual phase 980 High Strength Steel. Analyses on the application of the design material and effectiveness of its optimised configuration are carried out through non-linear stress analysis simulations and Multi-Objective Genetic Algorithm optimisation techniques.
Language: en
Keywords
A-pillar; Body-in-White; Polymer-metal hybrid technology; rollover accident