Abstract

During the high-speed operation of trains, cars, and other forms of transport, there is a risk of collision with external objects, such as birds in flight. In the event of an impact, not only will the front of the vehicle be damaged, but the external object may also damage, the driver behind the glass and causing immeasurable consequences. According to the design principle of a general windshield glass, the peridynamic method is used to study the energy absorption characteristics of glass under an impact load. Firstly, the peridynamic method was used to simulate the damage of glass under impact load conditions. When comparing the experimental results with the simulation results, it was found that they are in agreement, and the peridynamic method can be used to study the impact load damage problem. Then, by using this method to study the damage of glass with different thicknesses, different radii of curvature, and different inclination angles under high-speed impacts, we found that the inclination angle between the horizontal planes has the greatest influence on the energy absorption characteristics of the glass. The conclusions obtained in this paper can provide a reference for windshield design and have great promotional significance.

