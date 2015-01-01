Abstract

BACKGROUNDS: The maxillofacial region is the exposed part of the human body and is susceptible to injury due to the limited protective equipment. Due to anatomic proximity of the maxillofacial skeleton and cranium, the force can be transmitted directly to the brain in case of maxillofacial impact, maxillofacial injuries are often accompanied with craniocerebral trauma. Therefore, it is necessary to study the biomechanical response mechanism of trauma to improve prevention of traumatic brain injury (TBI).



METHODS: To investigate the biomechanical mechanism between the two injuries, a finite element (FE) head model including skull, midfacial bones and detailed anatomical intracranial features was successfully developed based on CT/MRI data. The model was validated by comparing it with one classical cadaver experiment. During the simulations, three different load forces were used to simulate common causes of injury seen in the clinic including boxing-type impact injury and car accident-type impact injury, and four locations on the model were considered as common injury sites in the midface.



RESULTS: Twelve common impact scenarios were reproduced by FE simulation successfully. Simulations showed that there was a linear relationship between the severity of TBI and the collision energy. The location of TBI was directly related to the location of the impact site, and a lateral impact was more injurious to the brain than an anterior-posterior impact. The relative movement between the skull and brain could cause physical damage to the brain. The study indicated that the midfacial bones acted as a structure capable of absorbing energy and protecting the brain from impact.



CONCLUSIONS: This biomechanical information may assist surgeons better understand and diagnose brain injuries accompanied by midfacial fractures.

