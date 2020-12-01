SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rusiana E, Keliat BA. Enferm. Clin. 2021; 31(Suppl 2): S175-S179.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.enfcli.2020.12.017

unavailable

Emotional and behavioral problems (EBP) are the main factors that make adolescents vulnerable to health risk behaviors like self-injury. This study aims to determine the relationship of EBP with self-injury in adolescents. The study used a descriptive correlative design with a cross-sectional approach. This research applied purposive and stratified-cluster sampling techniques involving 263 Senior High School (SHS) adolescents in West Jakarta. Data were obtained by using Strength-and-Difficulties Questionnaire and Deliberate Self-Harm Inventory questionnaire. The majority of adolescents have a normal level of self-injurious behavior of 52.5%. The EBP that the adolescents have been in the normal range of 62.4%. EBP has a significant relationship with self-injury in adolescents (p=0.000). This research is expected to be used as a foundation of promotion and prevention programs regarding self-injury and EBP in adolescents, such as mental health education, Coping-Skills Training, and Cognitive Behavior Therapy.


Adolescents; Emotional and behavioral problems; Self-injury

