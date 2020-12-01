Abstract

The objective of study is to find out the factors that influence psychological preparedness in the elderly in earthquake disaster-prone areas. A cross-sectional approach was applied to 355 samples generated from Multistage Random Sampling. Univariate, bivariate, and multivariate data analysis was conducted. The questionnaire used in this study has passed the validity and reliability test. The research was conducted in 2019. The results showed a significant relationship between education (p-value=0.001), experience (p-value=0.008), and sense of community (p-value=0.000) in relation to the psychological preparedness of the elderly toward potential earthquakes. It was found that an education most influenced psychological preparedness, showing an odds ratio (OR) of 2684. The results of the study prove research-related interventions that can be done to increase the knowledge, which in the end is expected to increase the readiness of the elderly.

Language: es