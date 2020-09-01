SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Olivia W, Mustikasari. Enferm. Clin. 2021; 31(Suppl 2): S386-S390.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.enfcli.2020.09.031

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Earthquakes are natural disasters that cause many fatalities due to lack of preparedness. This study aims to discuss the relationship between psychological well-being and earthquake disaster preparedness on the faculty of nursing students at Universitas Indonesia (FoN UI). The study design used a descriptive correlational method with a cross-sectional approach. Data was collected using a demographic data questionnaire, Ryff psychological well-being questionnaire, and earthquake disaster preparedness questionnaire. Data analysis was performed using univariate and bivariate analysis. The results of the statistical tests showed that there was a significant relationship between psychological well-being and earthquake disaster preparedness (p=0.015), with an odds ratio (OR) 4.517. This research is expected to form a basis for developing female mental health promotion programs to maintain and improve psychological well-being and earthquake disaster preparedness.


Language: es

Keywords

Disasters; Psychological well-being; Earthquake preparedness; Female students

