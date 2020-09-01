Abstract

Knowledge of earthquake disaster mitigation is part of the preparedness efforts that all communities need, including students of vocational health The purpose of this study was to determine the relationship between knowledge of mitigation and attitudes toward disaster preparedness for students in Jakarta. The design of this study was cross-sectional study design with a sample size of 107 regular students from four departments at the Jakarta Ministry of Health Polytechnic I. The average age of the study sample was 19.94 years and most of them were women, who had never attended lecture material and seminars/training related to disasters. This research showed that there was a meaningful relationship between knowledge of mitigation and preparedness in facing earthquake (p=0.01; α=0.05). The results of this study recommend the importance of instilling awareness of mitigation to improve earthquake preparedness.

