|
Citation
|
Arundon K, Anumas N, Chunthong P, Cheevarungrod A, Phibalsak T, Lim A. Int. J. Crit. Illn. Inj. Sci. 2020; 10(4): 177-181.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
CONTEXT: Head injuries are the leading cause of traumatic morbidity and mortality. Timely proper management can reduce the mortality rate. AIMS: This study aimed to examine the effects of a fast-track system on reducing head injury mortality using the data in Southern Thailand. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: A retrospective study of data from the medical records of severe head injury patients admitted to Hatyai Hospital from October 2012 to May 2017.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
health services; mortality; head injury; Fast-track system; general hospital