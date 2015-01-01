Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Epidemiological analysis of traffic accidents can provide information for future plans to lower the cost and burden of road traffic accidents (RTAs). This study was aimed to determine the epidemiological characteristics of patients with RTAs.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cross-sectional study of RTA patients presenting in 2016 to the Emergency Department at Shahid Bahonar Medical Education Center in Kerman, Iran. A checklist including variables such as age, sex, month, in which the patient referred, final outcome, overall cost and the site of injury used to collect data. The diagnostic criteria were in accordance to ICD 10.



RESULTS: Of the total of 3277 patients who were studied, 2713 (82.78%) were men and 564 (16.66%) were women. Most of the accidents occurred at the age group of 16-30 years and the average cost of treatment in the hospital was 2152.45 USD. The most affected area was the lower limb. The majority of accidents occurred in spring and summer. The mortality rate was (2.74%).



DISCUSSION: Injuries and deaths due to RTAs are a major public health problem, especially in young age groups. Therefore, more preventive programs targeting young adults should be considered to reduce the burden of RTAs.

