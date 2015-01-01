Abstract

Women in the United States are more likely to be killed by an intimate partner than anyone else, and prior, severe domestic violence (DV) is typically involved in such intimate partner homicides (IPH). Black women experience disproportionately high rates of DV and IPHs, severe injury, and abuse with weapons. Distinct patterns of escalating DV are associated with impending risk of re-victimization and lethal violence. One of the most common predictors associated with formal DV help-seeking is severity of physical violence. The current study uses semi-structured interviews with 11 severe abuse survivors to answer the following research questions: (1) How do women experiencing severe abuse make sense of DV resources across the course of their abusive relationships? (2) How do women experiencing severe abuse make sense of services when fear of death/homicide risk is present? Approximately 91% of the sample is comprised of women of color (WOC) survivors.



RESULTS demonstrate that WOC survivors navigated complex journeys toward formal DV help-seeking that involved resisting help-seeking when the abuse still felt manageable; delaying help-seeking to protect themselves from escalating violence; and hastening help-seeking when breaking points were reached and the risk of death felt tangible. DV resources took on a different meaning in participants' lives as abuse became more severe across the abuse lifecourse, and in relation to life circumstances and patterns of abuse, and personal perceptions of homicide risk. WOC participants also often experienced multiple structural barriers to formal help-seeking and waited until the violence was severe and/or life-threatening to make first contact, which highlights the necessity of immediate risk assessment with responsive service offerings that address the link between DV and poverty, as well as regular follow-up and ongoing support.

Language: en