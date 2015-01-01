Abstract

The present study aimed to examine the mediating role of anger feeling on the relationship between attachment pathologies and depression. It was designed as a correlational research performed with a descriptive method. The research population included all depressed individuals at age range of 18-65 referred to psychology clinics in Isfahan city. Seventy five depressed patients (45 women, 30 men) selected by purposive sampling method among those who satisfied the research inclusion and exclusion criteria. Participants were asked to complete Adult Attachment Inventory, Novaco Anger Scale, and Depression Anxiety Stress Scale. The results indicated that the hypothesized model had a good fit with the observed data. The correlations between insecure attachment styles, anger feeling, and depression were significantly positive. Based on the results of path analysis, anger feeling played a significant mediating role on the relationship between attachment insecurity and depression. According to the results of the present study, it can be concluded that insecure attachment styles and anger feeling can predict severity of depression symptoms. Considering attachment pathologies and anger feeling may have an important clinical role in the processes of prevention, diagnosis and treatment of depression.

Language: fa