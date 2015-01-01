Abstract

On the basis of evolutionary threat assessment theory, the present study was designed to examine the relationship between religiosity and depression through the mediation of afterlife beliefs among Pakistani Muslim elderly population. Old adults in the age range of 60 to 85 years (N = 515; mean age = 65.2 years, SD = 6.46), including 304 men and 211 women, were recruited purposively from Punjab, Pakistan. Education level of the participants was primary to post-graduation. Religiosity, depression, and afterlife beliefs of the elderly participants were measured through Short Muslim Practice and Belief Scale, DASS, and Afterlife Belief Scale for Muslims, respectively. Structural equation modeling was carried out.



RESULTS revealed that fully mediated negative relationship exists between religiosity and depression via positive afterlife belief. Furthermore, extinction-based afterlife belief partially mediates the relationship between religiosity and depression.



RESULTS of the study validate the postulates of ETAS theory.

