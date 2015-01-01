SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ghayas S, Batool SS, Adil A. Trends Psychol. 2021; 29(1): 1-11.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Brazilian Society of Psychology, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s43076-020-00021-7

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

On the basis of evolutionary threat assessment theory, the present study was designed to examine the relationship between religiosity and depression through the mediation of afterlife beliefs among Pakistani Muslim elderly population. Old adults in the age range of 60 to 85 years (N = 515; mean age = 65.2 years, SD = 6.46), including 304 men and 211 women, were recruited purposively from Punjab, Pakistan. Education level of the participants was primary to post-graduation. Religiosity, depression, and afterlife beliefs of the elderly participants were measured through Short Muslim Practice and Belief Scale, DASS, and Afterlife Belief Scale for Muslims, respectively. Structural equation modeling was carried out.

RESULTS revealed that fully mediated negative relationship exists between religiosity and depression via positive afterlife belief. Furthermore, extinction-based afterlife belief partially mediates the relationship between religiosity and depression.

RESULTS of the study validate the postulates of ETAS theory.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print