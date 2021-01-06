|
World Affairs 2021; 184(1): 4-7.
Copyright © 2021, World Affairs Institute, Publisher SAGE Publishing
I write this editorial five days after events occurred in Washington, D.C., that shook the foundations of American democracy. After a pro-Trump rally, thousands stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, showing an unprecedented contempt for democratic institutions that many have attributed to incitement by the president’s speech (cf. Chaggaris 2021; Savage 2021). At least five people lost their lives as the mob descended on the Capitol, broke into the Senate Chamber, ransacked offices, and occupied the U.S. seat of power for several hours. This followed weeks of false allegations by the president and his aides that the election had been stolen. Naturally, what is at stake concerns the United States’ internal democratic character, institutional functioning, and socioeconomic, political, and racial divisions. It also concerns the country’s strength and international standing as a bastion of democracy, as well as its future ability to use that standing to further its own national interest and the promotion of democratic rights globally.
