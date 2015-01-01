Abstract

Teresiński in his studies, both older ones, published in 2013 [1, 2] and the recent one from 2019 [3] as a follow-up to the earlier studies, discusses "acceleration" as a criterion of selective verification of the sequelae of whiplash injury. In principle, the approach outlined in the cited studies is correct, but it lacks an explicit definition of what precisely is meant by "acceleration". In the 2013 papers, the author failed to give any indication as to what type of "acceleration" was discussed, while in his latest publication he stated that "acceleration" referred to the "acceleration of the centre of gravity of the vehicle in which the victim was travelling", which is also an insufficiently precise definition. More detailed information on the topic can be found in the paper by Kędzierski [4], written from the perspective of an engineer and complementary to Teresiński's study [3], which was published in the same issue of Archives of Forensic Medicine and Criminology, but the aspect is not highlighted enough among the abundance of information presented there.

