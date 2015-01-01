Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a major public health concern that has wide-reaching implications on individuals, families, and society. Efforts to respond to a public health concern as a portal-of-entry provider can reduce morbidity and mortality of patients. The objective of this commentary is a call to action to initiate dialogue regarding suicide prevention and the role the chiropractic profession may play.



DISCUSSION: This public health burden requires doctors of chiropractic to realize current strengths and recognize contemporaneous deficiencies in clinical, research, and policy environments. With this better understanding, only then can the chiropractic profession strive to enhance knowledge and promote clinical acumen to target and mitigate suicide risk to better serve the public.



CONCLUSION: We implore the profession to transition from bystander to actively engaged in the culture of suicide prevention beholden to all aspects of the biopsychosocial healthcare model. The chiropractic profession's participation in suicide prevention improves the health and wellness of one's community while also impacting the broader public health arena.

