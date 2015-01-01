|
Cupler ZA, Daniels CJ, Anderson DR, Anderson MT, Napuli JG, Tritt ME. Chiropr. Man. Therap. 2021; 29(1): e14.
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a major public health concern that has wide-reaching implications on individuals, families, and society. Efforts to respond to a public health concern as a portal-of-entry provider can reduce morbidity and mortality of patients. The objective of this commentary is a call to action to initiate dialogue regarding suicide prevention and the role the chiropractic profession may play.
Public health; Suicide prevention; Biopsychosocial; Chiropractic