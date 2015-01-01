|
Citation
|
Santaella-Tenorio J, Townsend T, Krawczyk N, Frank D, Friedman SR. EClinicalMedicine 2021; 34: e100820.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33855285
|
Abstract
|
Rockett et al. propose a self-injury measure (SIM) to mitigate uncertainty in injury intention of death determinations. Their argument for fitting 80% of unintentional overdoses into the SIM "is predicated on the presence of repetitive self-harm behaviors, which are commonly associated with substance use disorders…". We believe this classification reduces the complexity of fatal overdoses while perpetuating a stigmatizing narrative of people who use drugs, an already marginalized population, as careless and intentionally self-harming.
Language: en