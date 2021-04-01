|
Olivier GN, Paul SS, Walter CS, Hayes HA, Foreman KB, Duff K, Schaefer SY, Dibble LE. Gait Posture 2021; 86: 346-353.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Motor learning has been investigated using various paradigms, including serial reaction time tasks (SRTT) that examine upper extremity reaching and pointing while seated. Few studies have used a stepping SRTT, which could offer additional insights into motor learning involving postural demands. For a task to measure motor learning, naïve participants must demonstrate a) improved performance with task practice, and b) a dose-response relationship to learning the task. RESEARCH QUESTION: Is a stepping SRTT feasible and efficacious for measuring motor learning? METHODS: In this prospective study, 20 participants stood on an instrumented mat and were presented with stimuli on a computer screen. They stepped to the corresponding positions on the mat as quickly as possible. Presented stimuli included random sequences and a blinded imbedded repeating sequence. Three days after completing the randomly assigned practice dose [high dose group (n = 10) performed 4320 steps; low dose group (n = 10) performed 144 steps], a retention test of 72 steps was performed. Feasibility was measured as the proportion of participants who completed the assigned practice dose without adverse events. Efficacy was measured as within-group performance improvement on the random sequences and on the repeating sequence (paired t-tests), as well as a dose-response relationship to learning both types of sequences (independent t-tests).
Rehabilitation; Feasibility; Postural control; Efficacy; Motor learning