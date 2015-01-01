Abstract

BACKGROUND: Dangers of sports-related concussion are well documented, and those participating in sports involving significant contact are at an even higher risk relative to the general population. Despite extensive concussion education, athletes still make decisions that would be considered unsafe, such as underreporting and continuing to play despite experiencing symptoms. Although baseline testing is an increasingly common practice at all levels of sport, little is known about its ability to improve player safety perceptions. AIMS: The current study examines whether taking part in a standardized baseline concussion assessment changes athletes' knowledge, attitudes, or perceptions of concussion safety decisions.



METHOD: A total of 229 club and National Collegiate Athletic Association athletes completed a modified Rosenbaum Concussion Knowledge and Attitudes Survey-Student Version (RoCKAS-ST), which was used to evaluate knowledge, attitudes, and perceptions of concussion safety decisions in hypothetical scenarios. Athletes were randomly assigned to either complete baseline concussion testing prior to the RoCKAS-ST or complete baseline testing after the RoCKAS-ST.



RESULTS: Athletes randomly assigned to complete baseline testing before the RoCKAS-ST demonstrated greater agreement with favorable concussion safety decisions in hypothetical scenarios relative to athletes completing baseline testing after the RoCKAS-ST. The two conditions did not differ with respect to concussion knowledge or attitudes.



DISCUSSION: Baseline testing appears to have an added benefit of resulting in more favorable perceptions toward making safe decisions following suspected concussions.



CONCLUSION: Baseline testing may provide an effective means of improving a broader constellation of concussion safety behavior, particularly in club athletes, who are typically underserved in terms of concussion-related resources and care.

