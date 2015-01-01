|
Deuschle C, Keith J, Dugan K, Williams M, Taravath S, Lecci L. Health Educ. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Dangers of sports-related concussion are well documented, and those participating in sports involving significant contact are at an even higher risk relative to the general population. Despite extensive concussion education, athletes still make decisions that would be considered unsafe, such as underreporting and continuing to play despite experiencing symptoms. Although baseline testing is an increasingly common practice at all levels of sport, little is known about its ability to improve player safety perceptions. AIMS: The current study examines whether taking part in a standardized baseline concussion assessment changes athletes' knowledge, attitudes, or perceptions of concussion safety decisions.
decision making; concussion; baseline testing; improving safety; RoCKAS-ST