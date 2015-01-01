SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Granheim IPH, Silviken A, Larsen CVL, Kvernmo S. Int. J. Circumpolar Health. 2021; 80(1): e1913939.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, International Union for Circumpolar Health, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/22423982.2021.1913939

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Background. For young Indigenous people, suicide is one of the leading causes of death, and high rates in Arctic areas indicate serious health- and societal concerns. More knowledge is needed, as suicidal behaviour predictslater death by suicide.

OBJECTIVEs. The objective was to study associations between suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts and socio-demographic, psychosocial, and environmental factors in Sami and Greenlandic adolescents, within and between groups and gender.

METHODS. Working samples included 442 Sami and 399 Greenlandic Inuit (15-16-year-olds), in "The Norwegian Arctic Adolescent Health Study" (NAAHS) and "Well-being among Youth in Greenland" (WBYG). Multivariable logistic regression explored associations between suicidal behaviour and family , ethnic language , school, friendship, and suicide in close relations.

RESULTS. Across Indigenous groups, suicidal behaviour was associated with the female gender, relationships with parents, suicide of friends, and rural living. Sami adolescents in stepparent families reported more suicidal behaviour. Inuit adolescents living outside the family and with poor school performance reported more suicidal thoughts. Inuit adolescents spending less time with friends reported more attempts. Gender differences occurred in both groups.

CONCLUSION. To Sami and Greenlandic Inuit, family and peer relations are important factors of suicidal behaviour. Prevention programmes should be sensitive to gender and bereavement.


Language: en

Keywords

culture; adolescents; indigenous; Suicidal behaviour; ethnicity; Greenlandic inuit; NAAHS; psychosocial; Sami; WBYG

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print