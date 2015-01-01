Abstract

PURPOSE: To report the poor visual outcome of ruptured globe caused by camel bites. OBSERVATIONS: A 48-year-old camel caregiver presented to the emergency department after being bitten by a camel in the left side of his face. Ophthalmic examination revealed a superior scleral wound from 9 to 2 o'clock, about 6 mm from the limbus extending to the equator with prolapse of uveal and vitreous tissues, an opaque cornea, total hyphema, diffuse subconjunctival hemorrhage, and a lower lid laceration involving the lid margin and the nasolacrimal duct. The patient has undergone surgical repairs of ruptured globe and lid laceration, followed by retinal detachment surgery. Following these surgical interventions, the patient preserved a light perception vision with flat retina.



CONCLUSION: Camel-related injuries might primarily involve the ophthalmic structures, especially in camel bites. Camel-related eye trauma might lead to poor visual and anatomical outcomes which might not improve following surgical interventions.

