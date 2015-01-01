|
Giberson SA, Hall BC, Jester B, Short VM, Roaten K, De La Garza N, Trivedi MH, Howe-Martin L. J Adolesc Young Adult Oncol 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PURPOSE: Adolescent and young adult (AYA) cancer patients (aged 18-39 years) represent a unique population within oncology. The developmental and mental health challenges that can co-occur with a diagnosis of cancer during this age range make AYAs a high-risk group for mental health problems, including depression and suicidal ideation. Therefore, the objective of this study was to assess the differences in rates of suicidal ideation and depression between AYAs and older adults (OAs; aged 40+ years) within an outpatient cancer support clinic.
suicide; depression; suicidal ideation; adolescence; psychology