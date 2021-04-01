|
Zajkowska Z, Walsh A, Zonca V, Gullett N, Pedersen GA, Kieling C, Swartz JR, Karmacharya R, Fisher HL, Kohrt BA, Mondelli V. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2021; 138: 163-175.
INTRODUCTION: Although the aetiology and pathophysiology of depression are multifactorial, to date most studies have examined either biological or environmental mechanisms without looking at the integration of both; with most studies conducted in high-income countries (HICs). Therefore, we conducted a systematic review of worldwide studies investigating the relationship between biological and environmental stress risk factors for major depressive disorder (MDD) in adolescence.
Risk factors; Depression; Child maltreatment; Youth; Biomarkers; Brain; Adolescence; MRI; Major depressive disorder; Inflammation; Cortisol; Early life adversity; MDD; Young people