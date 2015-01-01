Abstract

Recent evidence suggests social cognitive deficits may be among the most profound and disabling consequences of childhood traumatic brain injury (TBI); however, it is only over the last decade that this area has received increasing research attention. This study aims to systematically review all studies reporting on the effects of childhood TBI on social cognition. Meta-analytic techniques were employed to determine the magnitude of social cognitive deficits in childhood TBI. Literature searches were conducted in electronic databases (Medline/PubMed, Scopus, Cochrane, EMBASE, PsycINFO and CINAHL) to retrieve relevant articles on social cognitive outcomes of paediatric TBI published from 2007-2019. The systematic review identified fourteen eligible studies, which examined the effect of paediatric TBI on five dimensions of social cognition, including emotion recognition or perception, theory of Mind (ToM), pragmatic language, moral reasoning, and social problem solving. Of these studies, eleven articles were included in subsequent meta-analyses, which included 482 children with TBI. Meta-analysis using a random-effects model revealed non-significant differences between TBI and typically developing (TD) control groups on measures of emotion perception or recognition. In contrast, children and adolescents with TBI performed significantly worse than control groups on ToM and pragmatic language tasks, with small and medium effect sizes, respectively (Hedge's g = -0.46; -0.73). Meta-regression indicated that post-injury social cognitive deficits were not moderated by child age. While the effect of time since injury was not statistically significant, poorer social cognitive outcomes are documented soon after injury. Despite relatively intact basic social cognitive skills (i.e. emotion perception or recognition) children and adolescents with TBI are vulnerable to deficits in higher-order aspects of social cognition, including ToM and pragmatic language. These findings underscore the importance of further research, using well-validated, standardised outcome instruments, in larger paediatric TBI samples. Furthermore, longitudinal prospective studies are needed to evaluate the respective contribution of injury and non-injury factors to individual variation in outcome and recovery of social cognition after paediatric TBI.

