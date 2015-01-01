|
Citation
|
Wood EK, Kruger R, Day JP, Day SM, Hunter JN, Neville L, Lindell SG, Barr CS, Schwandt ML, Goldman D, Suomi SJ, Harris JC, Higley JD. Neuropsychopharmacology 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
While non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) occurs in the general population at a surprisingly high rate, with higher rates among certain clinical populations, its etiology is not well-understood. Consequently, the DSM-5 lists NSSI as requiring further research. This study utilizes a translational model of naturally-occurring NSSI to assess the role of early parental neglect and variation in the serotonin transporter genotype (5-HTT) in the etiology of NSSI. Subjects (N = 161) were rhesus macaques (Macaca mulatta) reared in one of three conditions (mother-reared (MR), peer-reared (PR), or surrogate peer-reared (SPR)), and classified as NSSI (n = 18) or non-NSSI (n = 143). Subjects were genotyped for 5-HTT and their behaviors were recorded during an ecologically-meaningful, stress-evoking, intruder paradigm. Two weeks prior to testing, blood samples were obtained and assayed for plasma cortisol and adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) concentrations. NSSI subjects were more likely to be SPR, paralleling human studies showing that individuals that exhibit NSSI tend to have experienced abuse or neglect early in life.
Language: en