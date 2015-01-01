Abstract

It is hypothesized that major depression disorder (MDD) is associated with impaired neuronal plasticity, and that antidepressant treatments restore neuroplasticity. Brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and erythropoietin (Epo) show neurotrophic and neuroprotective effects. We evaluated plasma Epo and BDNF levels in 50 MDD inpatients before treatment and in 50 healthy controls. The MDD inpatients consisted of 20 MDD patients without and 30 MDD patients with a recent suicide attempt. The plasma Epo level was significantly higher in nonsuicidal and suicidal MDD patients than in healthy controls (p ≤ 0.001), while the plasma BDNF level was significantly lower in suicidal MDD than in nonsuicidal MDD patients and healthy controls (p ≤ 0.001). When classifying study participants into low-Epo and high-Epo and low-BDNF and high-BDNF subgroups based on the cutoff of Epo or BDNF calculated using receiver operating characteristics (ROC) curve analysis, logistic regression analysis revealed that high-Epo and low-BDNF status correlated with a respective significant odds ratio of 7.367 (p = 0.015) and 33.123 (p ≤ 0.001) for suicidal MDD. In conclusion, plasma BDNF level was decreased in untreated MDD patients, which was presumed to be a dysfunctional effect of the onset of MDD. However, an increase in plasma Epo was observed in MDD in connection with a recent suicide attempt, indicating that this triggers hypoxic stress to induce a compensatory increase in Epo.

