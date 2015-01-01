SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pozder P, Jessel M, Jürgensen I, Struewer J. Trauma Case Rep 2021; 33: e100467.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.tcr.2021.100467

33855155

Traumatic rupture of the pectoralis major muscle is a rare concomitant injury in polytrauma patients often resulting in delayed diagnosis. We present the case of a young male patient who, among other injuries, suffered a complete rupture of the right-sided pectoralis major muscle at the humeral insertion point following a motor vehicle accident. Duplex sonography demonstrated an associated thrombosis of the cephalic vein, which was treated initially with intravenous heparin, and long-term with low-molecular weight heparin according to current guidelines. An open refixation of the muscle belly at the humeral insertion point was performed two weeks after the initial trauma. Post-operative follow-up presented a good overall outcome in terms of function and aesthetics. The authors emphasize the need of continuous clinical re-evaluation in the treatment of severely injured patients in order not to overlook relevant injuries.


Language: en

Cephalic vein thrombosis; Continuous clinical re-evaluation; Pectoralis major rupture; Polytrauma; Seat belt injury

