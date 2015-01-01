Abstract

Safety assessment among sleep-deprived drivers is a challenging research area with only a few sleep-related studies investigating safety performance during car-following. Therefore, this study aimed to measure the effects of partial sleep deprivation on driver safety during car-following. Fifty healthy male drivers with no prior history of any sleep-related disorders, drove the driving simulator in three conditions of varying sleep duration: a baseline (no sleep deprivation), test session (TS1) after one night of PSD (sleep ≤4.5 h/night) and TS2 after two consecutive nights of PSD. The reduced sleep in PSD sessions was monitored using an Actiwatch. Karolinska Sleepiness Scale was used to indicate loss of alertness among drivers. Each drive included a car-following task to measure longitudinal safety indicators based on speed and headway management: normalized time exposed to critical gap (TECG'), safety critical time headway and speed variability with respect to leading vehicle's speed (SPV). Crash potential index (CPI) was also determined from deceleration rate of drivers during car-following and was found correlated with other indicators. Therefore, to determine the aggregate influence of PSD on safety during car-following, CPI was modelled in terms of TECG, SPV, THW and other covariates. All safety metrics were modelled using generalized mixed effects regression models. The results showed that compared to the baseline drive, critical time headway decreased by 0.65 and 1.08 times whereas speed variability increased by 1.34 and 1.28 times during the TS1 and TS2, respectively, both indicating higher crash risk. However, decrease in TECG' by 64 % and 56 % during TS1 and TS2, respectively indicate compensatory measures to avoid risks due to sleep loss. A fractional regression model of crash potential revealed that low time-headway and higher speed variability and high time exposed to critical gap (TECG') significantly contribute to higher CPI values indicating higher safety risk. Other covariates such as sleep duration, professional driving experience and history of traffic violations were also associated with safety indicators and CPI, however no significant effects of age were noticed in the study. The study findings present the safety indicators sensitive to rear-end crashes specifically under PSD conditions, which can be used in designing collisions avoidance systems and strategies to improve overall traffic safety.

Language: en