Peek-Asa C, Zhang L, Hamann C, Davis J, Casteel C. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
INTRODUCTION: Both suicides overall and work-related suicides are increasing in the United States, and efforts to reduce suicide risk will require an understanding of the frequency and role of work in suicides. This study examines the incidence of occupational suicides using the National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS), which identified the role of work in suicides using the traditional death certificate as well as from death investigations.
Language: en
suicide; surveillance; occupational health