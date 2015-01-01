|
Cobo A, Porras-Segovia A, Pérez-Rodríguez MM, Artés-Rodríguez A, Barrigón ML, Courtet P, Baca-Garcia E. BJPsych Open 2021; 7(3): e82.
(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak may have affected the mental health of patients at high risk of suicide. In this study we explored the wish to die and other suicide risk factors using smartphone-based ecological momentary assessment (EMA) in patients with a history of suicidal thoughts and behaviour. Contrary to our expectations we found a decrease in the wish to die during lockdown. This is consistent with previous studies showing that suicide rates decrease during periods of social emergency. Smartphone-based EMA can allow us to remotely assess patients and overcome the physical barriers imposed by lockdown.
Suicide; suicide attempt; COVID-19; machine learning; ecological momentary assessment