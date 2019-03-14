|
Nawaz RF, Reen G, Bloodworth N, Maughan D, Vincent C. BJPsych Open 2021; 7(3): e80.
(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
BACKGROUND: Incidents of self-harm are common on psychiatric wards. There are a wide variety of therapeutic, social and environmental interventions that have shown some promise in reducing self-harm in in-patient settings, but there is no consensus on the most appropriate means of reducing and managing self-harm during in-patient admissions. AIMS: To review interventions used to reduce self-harm and suicide attempts on adolescent and adult psychiatric in-patient wards.
Language: en
|
primary care; education and training; Self-harm; in-patient treatment; psychiatric nursing