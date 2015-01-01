Abstract

Sports-related concussion (SRC) is a serious health concern. However, the temporal profile of neuropathophysiological changes after SRC and how these relate to biological sex are still poorly understood. This preliminary study investigated whether diffusion-weighted magnetic resonance imaging (dMRI) was sensitive to neuropathophysiological changes following SRC; whether these changes were sex-specific; and whether they persisted beyond the resolution of self-reported symptoms. Recently concussed athletes (n = 14), and age- and education-matched nonconcussed control athletes (n = 16), underwent MRI 24-48-h postinjury and again at 2-week postinjury (i.e., when cleared to return-to-play). Male athletes reported more symptoms and greater symptom severity compared with females. dMRI revealed white matter differences between athletes with SRC and their nonconcussed counterparts at 48-h postinjury. These differences were still present at 2-week postinjury, despite SRC athletes being cleared to return to play and may indicate increased cerebral vulnerability beyond the resolution of subjective symptoms. Furthermore, we identified sex-specific differences, with male SRC athletes having significantly greater white matter disruption compared with female SRC athletes. These results have important implications for the management of concussion, including guiding return-to-play decisions, and further improve our understanding regarding the role of sex in SRC outcomes.

Language: en