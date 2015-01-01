Abstract

Carers of loved ones who repeatedly express suicidal intent and/or engage in suicidal behavior may experience a sense of anticipation of eventual suicide due to the potential of a fatal act of self-harm. An understanding of John Rolland's concept of anticipatory loss may help clinicians understand and attend to the experiences of carers of adults who engage in repeated suicidal behavior. Indeed, there appear to be some similarities between this model of anticipatory loss and experiences of informal carers, indicating that the phenomenon, which is hitherto under-explored in the suicidology field, may merit further consideration.

