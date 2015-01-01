Abstract

Poisoning is among the top three common causes of suicidal deaths in Iran. We aimed to evaluate the epidemiologic trend of poisoning and its mortality rate in the largest tertiary toxicology referral center in Iran between 2012 and 2018. A total of 84,242 patients were hospitalized or died due to poisoning in this center during the study period, of whom 2114 (2.5%) died. The most frequent poisonings were those with antiepileptics, sedativehypnotics, and antiparkinson medications (T42) followed by narcotics and psychodysleptics (T40). Psychodysleptics had the highest mortality rate (684; 32.4% of the deaths). Among drugs of abuse, methadone was the most common cause of admission reported in 10,398 cases (12.3%). In conclusion, suicidal or recreational methadone poisoning is becoming the most common cause of admission to poisoning referral wards in Iran. Rigorous supervision of daily dosing at opioid maintenance clinics as well as efforts to control the black-market offering methadone are needed to prevent further methadone-related acute poisonings and deaths.

