|
Citation
|
McGraw JS, McManimen S, Chinn J, Angoff HD, Docherty M, Mahoney A. J. Homosex. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Current research suggests that sexual minorities living in Utah may be at higher risk for experiencing suicidal/self-harming thoughts and suicide attempts than heterosexuals in Utah. However, to date no research has been conducted examining potential reasons sexual minorities living in Utah may be at higher risk. Using two representative samples of Utahns, we examine (a) disparities in adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) between sexual minorities and heterosexual Utahn, (b) how ACEs and sexual orientation may predict recent suicidal/self-harming thoughts and lifetime prevalence of suicide attempts, and (c) how sexual orientation and ACEs might interact to predict suicidal outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; Utah; sexual minority; adverse childhood experiences; LGB