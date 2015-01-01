|
Schwartz G, Halperin E, Levi-Belz Y. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Exposure to potentially morally injurious events (PMIEs) among combat veterans has been acknowledged as a significant stressful combat event that may lead to mental health problems, including suicide ideation (SI). Several studies have examined the risk and protective factors that can explain the conditions in which PMIEs may contribute to the development and maintenance of SI. However, the contribution of social-emotional factors has yet to be examined. In the current study, we examined the association between PMIE-Self and SI among combat veterans and explored the mediating role of trauma-related shame and the moderation role of collective hatred in this association. A volunteer sample of 336 Israeli combat veterans was recruited, completing self-report questionnaires in a cross-sectional study.
suicide ideation; collective hatred; combat veterans; moral injury; trauma-related shame