Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the prevalence and analyze the association between sociodemographic and behavioral variables with the use of prehospital care, hospitalization and sequelae and/or disability in victims of road traffic accidents victims in Brazil.



METHODS: Data from the National Health Survey conducted in 2013 in Brazil were used. Data were collected through a direct household survey. The research sample consisted of 1,840 individuals who reported road traffic accidents in the previous 12 months. Poisson regression analysis was used to evaluate the factors associated with the use of prehospital care services, hospitalization, and the presence of sequelae and/or disability.



RESULTS: The prevalence of road traffic accidents victims who received prehospital care was 13.0% (95% Confidence Interval [95% CI]: 10.3-16.3) and the factors associated with this outcome were: residing in the Northeast or North region of Brazil; residing in rural areas; and being a motorcycle occupant at the moment of the road traffic accident. The frequency of hospitalization was 7.7% (95% CI: 6.0-10.0) and the associated factors were: age between 40 and 59 years; being a motorcycle occupant or pedestrian and having received on-site care at the moment of the road traffic accident. The prevalence of sequelae and/or disability was 15.1% (95% CI: 12.5-18.2) and the associated factors were: age range between 30 and 39 years or 40 and 59 years; being a motorcycle occupant, being a pedestrian or belonging to other category of modes of transport and having received on-site care at the moment of the road traffic accident.



CONCLUSION: The study allowed to evaluate the factors associated with prehospital care, hospitalization and presence of sequelae and/or disability in the victims of road traffic accident and the results can guide the implementation of interventions that prioritize the population exposed to the highest risk of road traffic accident injuries and with less access to prehospital and hospital care services in Brazil.

