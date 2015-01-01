|
Brosch K, Stein F, Meller T, Schmitt S, Yuksel D, Ringwald KG, Pfarr JK, Waltemate L, Lemke H, Opel N, Meinert S, Dohm K, Grotegerd D, Goltermann J, Repple J, Winter A, Jansen A, Dannlowski U, Nenadic I, Kircher T, Krug A. Psychol. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Two prominent risk factors for major depressive disorder (MDD) are childhood maltreatment (CM) and familial risk for MDD. Despite having these risk factors, there are individuals who maintain mental health, i.e. are resilient, whereas others develop MDD. It is unclear which brain morphological alterations are associated with this kind of resilience. Interaction analyses of risk and diagnosis status are needed that can account for complex adaptation processes, to identify neural correlates of resilience.
Language: en
Keywords
|
risk factors; resilience; Childhood maltreatment; DLPFC; voxel-based morphometry