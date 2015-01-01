|
Hammig B, Davis R, Jones C. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
OBJECTIVES: The interplay between marijuana legislation, perceptions of risks associated with marijuana use, and marijuana-related risk behaviors is an ever changing and complex issue. Marijuana impaired driving is of concern as legalization continues to expand in the United States. While driving after using marijuana has been shown to be prevalent among adults, little research has examined the behavior in adolescents. The aim of the present study was to examine the prevalence of driving after using marijuana among U.S. adolescents, with an examination of the relationship to age of marijuana initiation and marijuana usage patterns.
United States; adolescent; Marijuana; prevalence; motor vehicle