Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The interplay between marijuana legislation, perceptions of risks associated with marijuana use, and marijuana-related risk behaviors is an ever changing and complex issue. Marijuana impaired driving is of concern as legalization continues to expand in the United States. While driving after using marijuana has been shown to be prevalent among adults, little research has examined the behavior in adolescents. The aim of the present study was to examine the prevalence of driving after using marijuana among U.S. adolescents, with an examination of the relationship to age of marijuana initiation and marijuana usage patterns.



METHODS: We analyzed data from the 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, a nationally representative sample of high schools students in the U.S. The sample was current marijuana users, defined as past 30 day use. Driving after using marijuana was the main outcome variable, with analyses examining the association between the outcome and age of initiation and patterns of use. Prevalence ratios were obtained by modeling Poisson regression to examine factors associated with driving under the influence of marijuana.



RESULTS: Nearly half of all marijuana users reported driving after use during the past 30 days, and did not differ between males and females. Prevalence of driving after using marijuana was significantly higher among heavy users (PR = 2.8; 95% CI 2.1-3.6). A higher prevalence of driving after drinking alcohol (PR = 1.7; 95% CI 1.5-1.9) was also found among those who had driven after using marijuana.



CONCLUSIONS: Among adolescent marijuana users, the prevalence of driving after using marijuana was high. Enhanced surveillance, prevention, and control measures are necessary to mitigate the negative impacts of marijuana consumption and related behaviors.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en